Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

