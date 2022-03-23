Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($19.59). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.27), with a volume of 304,747 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,605 ($21.13).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,446.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.