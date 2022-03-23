Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

BGFV stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 12,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,723. The company has a market cap of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.