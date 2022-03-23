Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises about 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bfsg LLC owned 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,559. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

