Bfsg LLC Sells 351 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.83. 18,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,148. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

