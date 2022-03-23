Bfsg LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 34,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

XOM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

