Bfsg LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.5% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $92,484,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.95. 64 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,904. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

