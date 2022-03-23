Bfsg LLC Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DD stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,755. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

