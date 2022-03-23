Bfsg LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 225,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.56. 2,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

