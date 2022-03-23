Bfsg LLC Buys 9,960 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after acquiring an additional 550,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. 33,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.28. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

