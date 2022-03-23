Bfsg LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 260,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PPL by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,212,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

