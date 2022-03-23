Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

