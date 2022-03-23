BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $46,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122 in the last three months. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.