Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.19 and traded as high as C$5.79. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 5,335,417 shares.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

