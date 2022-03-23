Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 769 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.76. 1,450,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

