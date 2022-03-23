Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 1,312,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,735. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

