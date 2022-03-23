Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $34.87 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $34,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

NYSE RACE traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $207.88. 518,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.59 and its 200 day moving average is $233.67. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

