Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.81

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €62.81 ($69.02) and traded as low as €53.48 ($58.77). Basf shares last traded at €54.02 ($59.36), with a volume of 7,779,427 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

