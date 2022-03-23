Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.10 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

