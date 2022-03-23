Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) target price on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.71).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,667 ($35.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,515.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,211.54. The firm has a market cap of £135.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

