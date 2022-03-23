Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Bankinter stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

