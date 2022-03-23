Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.
Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.