Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lessened by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 1,534,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,705,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

