Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. 403,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,705,004. The stock has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.