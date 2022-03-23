Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

BAND traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 472,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

