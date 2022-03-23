Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Banco Santander upgraded Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of BMA opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

