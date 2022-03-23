Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Trading Down 21.1%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 21.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from €0.70 ($0.77) to €0.72 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.