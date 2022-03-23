Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 25,806 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,806 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after buying an additional 580,075 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

