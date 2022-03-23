Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 295 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels comprises 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 25.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.31.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

