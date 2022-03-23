Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 3.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

MAA stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.68. 1,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.