Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 3.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MAA stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.68. 1,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
