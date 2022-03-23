Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $116.81.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.