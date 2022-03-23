Athersys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 829% compared to the average volume of 1,307 put options.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 113.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

