Assemble Protocol (ASM) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.00 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00107539 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,437,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,329,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

