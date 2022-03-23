ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 285 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 290 to SEK 285 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.20.
ASAZY opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
