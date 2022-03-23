Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to post $32.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.13 million and the lowest is $29.80 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $28.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $152.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $236.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

