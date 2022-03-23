Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price Down 6%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 2,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $763.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

