Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 0.6%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.61. Approximately 74,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 224,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$693.39 million and a PE ratio of -33.22.
Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)
Featured Stories
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.