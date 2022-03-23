Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 0.6%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.61. Approximately 74,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 224,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$693.39 million and a PE ratio of -33.22.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

