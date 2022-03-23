Arden Trust Co Sells 635 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

