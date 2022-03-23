Arden Trust Co Sells 1,593 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 1,046,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

