Arden Trust Co Sells 1,208 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after purchasing an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,711,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 923,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,173 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 433,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

