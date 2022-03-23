Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. 1,939,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,327. The stock has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

