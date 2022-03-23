Arden Trust Co Makes New $202,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 355 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

COST stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $336.83 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

