Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 2,657,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,650. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.