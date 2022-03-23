Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.42. 6,287,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,058,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $161.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

