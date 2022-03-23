Arden Trust Co Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,578 shares during the period. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

