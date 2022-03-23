Arden Trust Co Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.95. 6,539,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,470,079. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

