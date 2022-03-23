Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $203,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $457,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $16.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.31. 1,195,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,668. The company has a market cap of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $565.52 and its 200-day moving average is $598.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.