Arden Trust Co Buys 1,026 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 718,857 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,912,000 after buying an additional 368,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 796,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,539. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

