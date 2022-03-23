Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 20942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

