Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $453.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

