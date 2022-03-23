Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $453.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
