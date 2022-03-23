AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Gap Up to $6.08

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.25. AppHarvest shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 10,774 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $687.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

